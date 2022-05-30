7th Annual Ashland World Music Festival a huge success.

ASHLAND, Ore. – Lithia Park was packed for the third day of the 7th Annual Ashland World Music Festival.

The free event had 5-artists from different areas of the world showing off their unique music genres like Mediterranean and Peruvian among others.

The artists were also having a blast performing for the dancing crowd. Organizers say this was the biggest day yet and that they are thankful to the artists for being a part of the event.

“There are some world-class artists that graciously contributed and were super excited to be a part of this event for our sweet rogue valley,” said Ana Byers, Executive Director of Rogue World Music.

Byers says the proceeds from this event go to help the people affected by the Almeda Fire. She says the festival finishes up on May 30th with a sound walk through downtown Ashland.