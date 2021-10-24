7th annual Rogue Valley Emergency Fair held in Central Point

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — The 7th annual Rogue Valley Emergency Resource Fair was hosted at the Jackson County Expo this afternoon.
Event organizers say the fair gives the community the chance each year to come out and learn more about local emergency services. It also gives people the chance to ask any questions they might have.
Local law enforcement all the way to mercy flights were just some of the entities in attendance.
Some emergency services agencies also provided information on job opportunities.
“People kind of see police cars and police and standoff away from us, especially in this climate, if we’re approachable and we want to make sure they know that we are. We want to talk to them and let them get to know us,” said Senior Trooper for the Oregon State Police, Phil Richardson.
If you missed this year’s event, you can always go next year.
More information can be found on the ‘Rogue Valley – Emergency Resource Fair’ Facebook page.
