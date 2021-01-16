84 small businesses receive Covid-19 help from Medford

MEDFORD, Ore —Some good news for dozens of Medford small businesses, all eligible businesses who applied for the COVID-19 assistance, received it.
84 small businesses will each receive $3,000 in aid from the city.
Medford representatives say it didn’t even have to do a random drawing.
In total, the city is handing out $250,000 to small businesses hurt during the pandemic.
One small business getting the grant, Carol’s Hawaiian Cafe, says it will mean being able to stay open for another month.
“It will probably go to pay roll and then pay the rent for next month at least it guarantees I can pay February’s rent,” says Carol.
The city says that checks went out in the mail.
The city also says it’ll be sending out letters to the businesses getting the grants.
