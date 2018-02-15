8th annual Careers in Gear brings students and businesses together

Medford, Ore. — More than 2,000 students and 61 businesses came together Thursday for the 8th annual Careers in Gear event.
It originally started when local businesses expressed concern about students not knowing what careers are in the region.
Event coordinator Stacie Grier says the goal is to show students what they can achieve right here in Southern Oregon.
“Each of these businesses is looking for their future workforce. And so they’re so invested in being here because they want those students to think about working for them ultimately,” Event Coordinator Stacie Grier said.
Careers in Gear also focuses on preparing students for the world of work by teaching them about applications, resumes and interviews.
Grier hopes 9th graders will use the event to find a topic that inspires them so they know how to choose their classes.