$9.75 million coming to Crater Lake-Klamath Airport

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.– The Crater Lake-Klamath Regional Airport will get nearly $10 million for runway improvements from the F.A.A.

Senators Ron Wyden (D) and Jeff Merkley (D) made the announcement today.

The money will go towards redoing the airport’s secondary runway.

An airport official said it will be used for military aircraft and organizations like O.D.F. if they need the runway to help fight wildfires.

Linda Tepper, the airport’s business manager said, “it’s going to make their operations much more efficient and allow them to be more effective if we’re ever fighting a large wildfire in the area, so that’s a big plus for us.”

Tepper said the project will take a little less than a year to complete.

She said they plan on starting construction in August and they hope to finish the runway by next summer.

Commercial air service to the airport stopped nearly a year ago when PenAir stopped providing flights from Portland.