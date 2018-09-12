9 ‘Firewise’ Communities for Fire District 3

With help from local fire districts, some communities are creating a barrier between themselves and fire danger.
The Madrone Mobile Home Park in Central Point was introduced as Jackson County Fire District 3’s 9th ‘Firewise’ community.
More than 4 acres of land was cleared of debris, snags and highly flammable vegetation. Creating a defensible space for the community.
“We’ve also worked with over 20 homeowners in the community, removed juniper, arborvitae, replanted some really fire resistant plants to keep their homes safe as well,” said Ashley Blakely with Fire District 3.
Fire District 3 will help maintain the 200 foot buffer zone for the next few years. If you think your community could use help creating a defensible space, check out www.Firewise.org.
NBC5 Meteorologist.
Matt earned a Meteorology Certificate from Mississippi State University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. Before joining NBC5 News, Matt spent a year in Alexandria, Louisiana as a reporter and anchor for KALB News. Matt was also a production assistant at KEZI 9 News in Eugene and an intern at CNN.
In addition to being passionate about news and weather, Matt loves his Oregon Ducks, the outdoors, craft beer and time with his dogs.