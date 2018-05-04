Home
92 year old celebrates birthday by ziplining

92 year old celebrates birthday by ziplining

Local Top Stories , , , ,

CENTRAL POINT,  Ore. — A Southern Oregon senior is celebrating his birthday with a thrill. Ed Adkins, 92, is soaring to new heights thanks to his friends, family, and Rogue Valley ZipLine Adventure.

“It never even donned on me that I might do it,” Adkins said. “Last year, they wanted me to go on a trip, on a zipline, I says, ‘no, we’ve got too many things to do, so I’ll do it next year.’ Well, I thought they would forget… they didn’t forget, so here I am.”

If you ask him, he’ll tell you he’s not afraid. In fact, adventure and adrenaline are kind of his thing.

“I never thought I’d make it, I thought if I made 65 that’d be pretty good,” Adkins said.

He earned a silver and bronze star for his service in World War II as platoon runner for his Lieutenant.

Adkins recalled, “The runner is supposed to take messages from him to the squads and I asked him, I says, ‘What happened to the other one?’ He says, ‘He got shot.’ I says, ‘I don’t want the job.’ He says, ‘Why do you think you’ve had 13 replacements up here?'”

Despite the apparent odds, Adkinds made it to an age very few do; He still has a job.

“I’ve got a tight schedule on Tuesdays and Thursdays,” Adkins said.

He still makes time to have a little fun.

“I’ve done an awful lot in my life, been an awful lot of places, so why not zipline,” Adkins said.

After letting go and flying through the air, Adkins has a piece of advice.

“I think everybody should have a chance at doing this,” Adkins said.

If you want to take his advice Rogue ValleyZzipLine Adventure is ADA compliant. For more  information, click here.

Natalie Weber

Natalie Weber anchors Your Place @ 7, and reports for NBC5 News at 5 and 6. She is also the spokesperson for S.O. Close to Homeless, a community discussion on homelessness in our region, started by Access and NBC5 News.

Natalie began her career in journalism as an intern with NBC5 News during her senior year at South Medford High School. Following graduation, she was promoted to Producer for the morning news broadcast for NBC’s sister station, FOX26, then to Producer for NBC5 News at Sunrise.

Natalie took a break from news to work for the Medford Police Department as a Records Specialist. However, she missed the fast-paced environment of the newsroom. Natalie moved back to her hometown of Eureka, California to start her on-air career with North Coast News KAEF ABC23 before returning once again to NBC5 News.

Natalie attended Southern Oregon University. She enjoys spending time with friends and family, getting lost in a good book, and exploring Southern Oregon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics