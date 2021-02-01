$99,000 grant money available for local non-profits for emergency food

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Nearly $100,000 are on the table for non-profits and public agencies for emergency food funding.
Local non-profit, ACCESS, said the Jackson County Emergency Food and Shelter Program board is accepting applications from organizations that work with people in need of emergency food.
The Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency awarded these funds to the county under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
Grants can support food services such as congregate meals, providing one meal per day at senior centers, churches, schools and other locations, or for groceries.
The application deadline is Friday, February 12th.
For information on how to obtain an application contact Jackie Agee at ACCESS at 541-774-4330 or [email protected].
NBC5 News reporter/weather forecaster Aaron Nilsson is a Southern California native, but most recently lived in Seattle. He’s also lived in Sweden and Utah. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Scandinavian Studies. While at BYU, he covered sports for BYUtv.
Aaron is not new to the Medford/Klamath Falls market. He was a local TV journalist from 2013-2017.
Outside the station, Aaron enjoys music, traveling, sports, movies, and cooking. His favorite sport is soccer.