Roughly 50 people still unaccounted for after Almeda Fire

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — As the death toll increases, police are still looking for 50 unaccounted people, after the Almeda Fire.
Medford Police said initially, about 185 people were reported missing, but most have since been found safe. The following people are considered a priority due to the state of their residence: Donald Schmidt (55), Debra Vallarta (78), Violet Lobdell (92), Lesly Patton (90), William “Bill” Scofield (72), and Leonard Sander (71).
Anyone who has information regarding the location of these individuals, is asked to call: 541-774-2283
If you are missing family or a loved one, there’s a form you can fill out. There’s also a form to fill out to report yourself as safe. These forms will help Jackson County Sheriff’s Department to reunite loved ones.
Missing persons report: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/32cf9423f8774ffcbc330a3b6fc76cf4
‘I am Safe’ report: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/022badb7807140038117dfd1d3db600c
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.