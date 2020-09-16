A Crater and SOU alum is sending a truck full of supplies from California

PHOENIX/TALENT, Ore. — A Crater High School and Southern Oregon University alum living in southern California, has arranged for a truck full of supplies for people displaced by the Almeda Fire.
Melissa Fricke graduated from Crater in 1994 and SOU in 1998.
She says when she heard the news of the fire tearing through the area, she wanted to help any way she could. So, she gathered donations from southern Californians and has a truck from southern Oregon coming to pick up the supplies.
“We know that Oregon is hurting terribly, it’s been overwhelming. There’s been drop offs involved with tears and hugs,” said Frickee.
Frickee says TP Trucking based in Central Point is sending a truck to California to retrieve the supplies, they’ll then drive it back up to Oregon to distribute them to the community.
