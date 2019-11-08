A drunk and distracted driving simulation was held at Crater High School

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Crater High School students watched a dramatic presentation today showing the dangers of drunk and distracted driving.
The program “Evry 15 Minutes” is designed to create awareness among teens that think they are not invincible.
The simulation brought in first responders from several local agencies.
A few students participated as well, putting on full makeup to make it that much more realistic.
“I was really interested in doing this and I thought it would be a great opportunity to be a part of something that’s gonna make an impact,” said Crater High student and participant, Bobby Bowler.
Organizers say the cars that were used had previously been totaled in distracted and drunk driving crashes.