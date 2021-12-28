A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family of Rachael Behnke

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A GoFundMe account has been set up for the children and family of Rachael Behnke.

The Grants Pass woman was found dead nearly 2 weeks after going missing.

The page says donations are being raised to help with funeral expenses. It states that any extra funds will go into an account reserved for her 4 young sons.

The boy’s uncle, Kevin Behnke, says he and the entire family are grateful for all the support the community has given to them.

“If people are still inclined to help out, they can donate to that [GoFundMe account] and truthfully, just prayers from everybody, if they can help in that regard, prayers would just be great,” he told NBC5 News.

The account has a goal of raising $5,000 and has currently raised over $4,000.

If you’re interested in making a donation, click here.

*KOBI-TV NBC5 does not guarantee money deposited to this account will be applied for the benefit of the person or persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering making a donation, you should consult your own advisors, and otherwise proceed at your own risk.