A good day for fire crews on Klamathon Fire

Yreka, Calif. — The Klamathon Fire is still 36,500 acres, and is now 55 percent contained.
Fire crews have focused their efforts Tuesday on getting a complete circle of containment around the flames.
Fire meteorologists say there were strong winds Monday in all directions, but fire lines held.
With more progress everyday, fire crews expect full containment by this Sunday.
Nearly 2,800 people have been battling the flames, and as of yesterday, over $13 million dollars has been spent on resources.
However, officials believe it’s due to those resources, that they’ve been able to get so much work done on this fire.
“The biggest challenge so far has been basically keeping people hydrated…Keeping people safe. It’s pretty phenomenal for 35,000 acres to be five or six days in the incident and halfway complete with it,” Public Information Officer Rich Eagan said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation Tuesday night.
More than 80 structures have been destroyed or damaged.
More than 3,000 people have been evacuated, but after the progress made Monday, several evacuations have been lowered, and some people have been able to return home.
In Northern California, the community of Hornbrook and other areas under evacuation in Siskiyou County have been allowed to return home.
Then in Oregon, the Colsteen area has dropped to a level one.
However, east of I-5, there are still level 2 and 3 evacuations in effect.
Law enforcement is asking everyone traveling back into those areas to be safe, and there will be robust patrols to make sure there aren’t any problems with vandalism or looting.
