A local military organization needs help with donations

MEDFORD, Ore. — A local military organization is asking for donations to help them ship care packages to troops who are serving overseas.
The cost to mail a single flat-rate box is around nineteen dollars and the local Non-Commissioned Officers Association chapter is hoping to send a lot this year.
The packages will be sent to hundreds of national guardsmen and women from Jackson and Josephine counties.
“Receiving care packages over the holidays is really important to the morale of the troops, knowing that there’s someone back stateside that cares while they’re away from their family and friends,”
said NCOA chairman, Terry Haines.
The troops are currently deployed in Somalia, where nearly half of the troops are on their first deployment.
If you’d like to help their effort, you can mail a check to the NCOA or visit ncoarogue.org.
