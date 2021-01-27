Home
A Medford senior care facility gets COVID-19 vaccine

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford senior care facility got both residents and employees vaccinated Tuesday.

Ashley Manor Senior Living in Medford said CVS Pharmacy delivered and distributed the vaccine in about an hour. Now, workers said the vaccine is a pivot to a better and healthier future.

“They were just, I think they just felt strong. I think they felt empowered like you know what this is an opening. We’re so, so, so excited about that,” said Ashley Walston.

Walston said residents and staff will receive the second dose in 3 to 4 weeks.

