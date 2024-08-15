A new art installation in the Boivin Hall of Oregon Tech

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.- A new art installation can be found inside the Boivin Hall of Oregon Tech.

According to the Oregon Arts Commission, Kana Tanaka’s “Shoal of Returning Hope” is a suspended structure of over 700 dichroic glass fish.

Tanaka’s other work also features art with glass and light.

She is also a recipient of artists grants from the Pollock–Krasner Foundation in New York and the POLA Art Foundation of Tokyo.

The new artwork focuses on the hope and positive impacts of dam removal on the Klamath River, emphasizing on Chinook and Coho Salmon, along with some sacred fish to the Klamath tribes.

