A new COVID-19 testing site is set in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. — A new COVID-19 drive-through testing site has been set up in Ashland.

The new site is being operated by Willamette Valley Toxicology.

It’s set up next to Safeway on East Main Street.

CEO Manny Cruz says he’s been expanding his testing sites throughout the state since his lab runs 5 to 10,000 COVID tests per week.

Cruz says test results come back within 24-36 hours, virtually.

“We developed software in conjunction with another company, where it’s completely digital, paperless, results to your portal all of that,” said Cruz.

He says forms and waivers are available for people who are uninsured but would like to get tested.

Visit wvtlab.com to register for an appointment.

