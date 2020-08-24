Home
A new E-Sports gaming center has opened up in Phoenix

PHOENIX, Ore. — Local gamers and e-sports enthusiasts will be happy to know a new gaming center has opened in Phoenix.

The Cyber Center E-Sports Gaming Lounge is located near the Phoenix exit of I-5 and opened just two weeks ago.

The gaming lounge offers console and pc gaming, along with virtual reality. Co-owner Anthony Kaiserman says he wanted to extend gaming opportunities in the community.

“Just the rise of e-sports and virtual reality that’s still out of the reach, or out of the price range for most people, [so] it’s a place where they can go try out VR and come and do tournaments and leagues,” said Kaiserman.

The gaming lounge is open 7 days a week and is kicking off a 10-week league on Monday.

For more information, visit the Cyber Center E-Sports Gaming Lounge Facebook page.

