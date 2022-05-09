A successful return for the Native Arts Festival

Nick Borden
Posted by Nick Borden May 8, 2022

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – People from as far as Portland and California came to Grants Pass this Mothers Day weekend for the 26th Annual Native Arts Festival. The free event lasted all weekend long in celebration of Native American Culture.

The event featured live music, a dance competition, and storytelling. There was also a mother’s day ceremony to honor mothers everywhere. This is the first native arts festival since the pandemic began, and organizers say they are glad to be back.

“Everybody is really excited to see each other and reunite, a lot of the people come every year, and so it’s like meeting old friends and family, ” said Carla Charraga, Masters of Ceremonies at the event.

Organizers say they have been invested in their culture all their lives and are proud to share it with their community.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Skip to content