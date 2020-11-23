A taste of ‘Margaritaville’ is coming to the Rogue Valley

MEDFORD, Ore. — Jimmy Buffet and the Coquille Indian Tribe are bringing a brand new hotel experience to the Rogue Valley.
The Compass by Margaritaville Hotel is expected to open off of Pacific Highway in early 2022, next to Roxy Ann Lanes.
The Compass Hotel will be the first Margaritaville venue in the state, featuring what it calls the ‘fun and flavor of their full-scale resorts to a more boutique concept.’
Compass by Margaritaville launched this year, adding hotels not only in Medford, but in Kentucky and North Carolina, as well.
The Coquille Tribe had purchased that Medford land in the hopes of putting a hotel and casino on it years ago.
The Bureau of Indian Affairs rejected that effort in 2018.
