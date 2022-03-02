?????????????????????????????????????????

ACCESS assisting Jackson county renters facing eviction under new program

Anthony Carter
Posted by Anthony Carter March 2, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore — As organizations continue to help individuals struggling with housing, state organizations are teaming up in a new program to assist people facing evictions.

The OREDAP program was launched by the Oregon Housing and Community Services. It allows organizations like ACCESS in Jackson county, to urgently help people that are facing evictions.

OREDAP is separate from the state’s emergency rental assistance program (OERAP), that has been critical during the pandemic. It largely targets people that may not have access to a computer, or faced with other technological difficulties.

Melanie Doshier, support services director with ACCESS, said OREDAP will allow people to get caught up with rent until they can get connected to a long-term rental assistance program.

“We are still currently in the building process,” Doshier said. “Our mission is to be able to respond when individuals show up with that eviction notice that needs to take precedence.”

Anthony Carter is a reporter for NBC5 News.
