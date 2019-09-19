ACCESS gears up for annual Shoebox Program

MEDFORD, Ore – ACCESS is gearing up for its annual Shoebox Program during the holidays. It’s been going on 30 years now.
“It’s providing gifts for people that may not get one and it brings so much joy to others,” Kellie Battaglia, Director of Development, said.
They collect wrapped shoe boxes and gifts for seniors with disabilities or those who are home-bound. Boxes include the basics: pill boxes, gloves, brushes, and more. They ask that the lid and box be wrapped separately, so they can include a holiday note.
“We had one of our recipients tell us that it was the best gift she’d ever received in her 92 years,” Battaglia said.
Last year they collected about 1,500 boxes. This year, their goal is 2,000. They are accepting donations now until Dec. 10.
Find out more at their website: https://www.accesshelps.org/welcome-to-access/senior-and-disabled-outreach/senior-shoebox-project/
