MEDFORD, Ore. – ACCESS is holding its annual ‘Food for Hope’ drive. The non-profit is hoping to collect 10,000 pounds of food and $30,000 this holiday season.

This Sunday Jackson Co. residents get a grocery bag with their Mail Tribune paper. People can then fill it with non-perishable food. If people aren’t subscribed to the Mail Tribune, but still want to participate they can pick up a grocery bag at Sherm’s Food 4 Less.

“This year it’s especially important because if you’ve been to the grocery store lately you’ve seen that food costs are going up. So we are predicting that our food pantries are going to see more need,” said Marcee Champion, Food Programs Director for ACCESS.

ACCESS is also accepting monetary donations, as well as volunteers.

