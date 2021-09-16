Home
Access launching new ‘Center for Community Resilience’

MEDFORD, Ore. —Access is launching a Center for Community Resilience this fall. The facility, aimed at supporting victims of the Almeda Fire, will be at, 6th and Ivy in downtown Medford.

The Community Action Agency of Jackson County says it will serve as a collaborative space to provide housing case management. It will help hundreds of wildfire survivors who are still living in hotels or other situations, move into permanent housing.

Access says some of the many services being offered include homeownership classes, rent payment assistance, and homebuyer counseling services.

“I believe that it will bring hope, I believe it will let people know that there are individuals and organizations out there that are committed to helping people move on,” said Melanie Doshier, Support Services Director for Access.

Access says its goal is to open in the fall once COVID-19 cases drop.

To learn more about the center, visit accesshelps.org/ccr.

