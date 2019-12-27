Access raises over $10,000 during annual fundraiser at Greystone Court

MEDFORD, Ore. — Access’s annual fundraiser at Greystone Court in East Medford has raised over $10,000 this year.
Each year Greystone Court residents set up some of the Rogue Valley’s best Christmas lights and decor.
The holiday draw seemed like a great opportunity to raise money for a good cause.
“I’m one of the original owners, I’ve been here for over 20 years,” said Nancy Hoffman, a Greystone Court resident.
She says she began decorating her home before Thanksgiving.
It will stay up until visitors stop driving by.
“As soon as I see the traffic subsides, I’ll come out, in fact I’m taking my tree down right now. I’ll come out and pull them down,” said Hoffman.
Access says the goal for the annual fundraiser was to collect 7,500 pounds of food this year.
“We were able to raise over $11,500 for families in need and have collected over 6,500 pounds of food,” said Rachael Ward, nutrition director at Access.
The food will be split up and sent to 24 different local food pantries.
Access says the donation bins will stay out until January 1st, in the hopes that some people who are still out enjoying the holidays are still in the giving spirit.
“It really wouldn’t be possible without the support of the neighbors that live in those houses, they do a lot of work to make sure that their houses are beautifully lit up and displayed so that folks want to come through,” added Ward.
People wanting to donate money to access can still text ‘greystone’ to 44321.
