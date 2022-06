MEDFORD, Ore. – Safeway, Albertsons, and ACCESS are teaming up for the “Bag for Summer” event with the intention of helping get food to children this season.

All you have to do is buy a $5 to $10 ready-made bag when checking out of either store.

The store will then donate the bags to a food pantry.

ACCESS will give those bags to kids with limited access to meals during the summer.

The donation drive lasts through June 28 at all Safeway and Albertsons locations.