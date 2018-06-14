Accident claims life of Rogue River woman

Rogue River, Ore — Police continue to investigate an accident in Rogue River that claimed the life of a woman Wednesday morning.
According to witnesses, 75-year-old Claudia Townsend was crossing the street at Pine and Main when she was hit by a truck.
No word on if any charges have been filed as the case is still open.
Medford Police and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are assisting Rogue River Police with the case. They say both drivers and pedestrians need to aware of their surroundings.
“Those crosswalk lines aren’t barriers, they don’t protect you, it’s not guaranteed someone is going to see you, so always try to make eye contact, make visually sure someone sees you make sure that vehicle is slowing down before you actually do proceed across,” said Sgt. Done Lane with Medford P.D.
The City says changes to the intersection of Pine and Main are being considered as part of a new traffic plan.
