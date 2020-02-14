Accidental gun discharge sends student to hospital

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — A student is in the hospital after a gun accidentally fired in the parking lot of a school in Klamath County.
Klamath County Sheriff Department responded to a call about a negligent discharge of a firearm in the Henley High School parking lot Thursday evening.
A press release says two high school students returned to retrieve one of their cars after going shooting together. The gun accidentally fired as they were transporting it to the other car, hitting one of the students in the hand. The student was transported to Sky Lakes Medical Center for the injury.
There were no threats to the school or individuals during the incident.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.