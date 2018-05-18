Active volcano’s ash unlikely to reach Pacific Northwest

Medford, Ore — Hawaii’s Mount Kilauea continues to spew ash and toxic gases into the atmosphere.
Unlike Mount Saint Helens, which erupted on this day in 1980, the ash plume from Kilauea is unlikely to affect our area.
According to the National Weather Service, current weather patterns are pulling the volcano’s ash away from the West Coast.
For ash to reach the Pacific Northwest it would have to climb to heights of 30,000 feet or more.
“We are not expecting that and right now most of the wind is carrying the ash to the southwest and keeping it right around the island,” said Shad Keene with the National Weather Service.
Kilauea is a shield volcano. Shield volcanoes tend to have less explosive energy than stratovolcanoes like Mount Saint Helens.
