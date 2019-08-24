ADA work begins on “Big X” intersection

MEDFORD, Ore. — Work on the “Big X” intersection in Medford is getting underway.
It’s a project to make the intersection of Highway 99, 238 and 62 more accessible for those with disabilities.
The Oregon Department of Transportation said it’s upgrading ramps, sidewalks and curbs to fit current “Americans with Disabilities Act” standards.
The ramp angles will be improved along with tactile pads, the yellow bumpy sheets of plastic to help the sight-impaired know when they’re near the street. They’re also adding audible crosswalk signals.
“It’s a huge improvement for those for those that are pedestrians, those that are in wheelchairs and scooters, and of course those that are disabled whether that be sight-impaired of hearing impaired,” said ODOT spokesperson Gary Leaming.
ODOT said work will be from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and they expect to be done by next month.
