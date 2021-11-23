Administrators meet with Hidden Valley H.S. students in Grants Pass following violent attack on student

Warning: Video may be difficult to watch
GRANTS PASS, Ore — Three Rivers School District officials are speaking out about the attack on a high school student, that was caught on video later obtained by NBC5.
The video appeared to show multiple female students attacking another female student in the girl’s locker room last Thursday. District officials confirmed Monday, that one of the people in the video was an educational assistant trying to break it up.
“The events from last Thursday that took place at Hidden Valley High School are very concerning to me, the Three Rivers School District, and [Hidden Valley] administration and staff, ” Dave Valenzuela, superintendent with TRSD said. “Anytime there’s violence, fights or threats we take it very seriously.”
Valenzuela said the victim is doing fine and attended school on Monday. He declined to comment on if any disciplinary action would be taken against the other female students involved.