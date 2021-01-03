Home
“Adopt-a-Block” cemetery project needs volunteers

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — The Jacksonville Boosters Club is looking for volunteers to adopt a block at the cemetery.

The “Adopt-a-Block” program is for people who can make a one-year commitment to look after and care for a section of the Jacksonville Cemetery.

Cemetery blocks are roughly 20 feet square with varying numbers of graves.

Organizers suggest volunteers make at least four visits to their block a year for things like sweeping, raking and weeding.

Also, a small group of boosters are refinishing the 27 benches located throughout the cemetery.

They will all be refinished and in place by Memorial Day.

If you’re interested in volunteering, call the co-directors Mike and Don at 541-899-5273 or 541-899-6815.

