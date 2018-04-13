Adroit wins bid for Siskiyou Welcome Center on I-5

Ashland, Ore — Work on a future rest stop and welcome center is moving forward after a local construction company won a bid to build.
Adroit Construction bid around $5.6 million to build two “Cascadian” style buildings on the 18-acre lot just south of Ashland.
The Rogue Valley has been without a welcome center since 1996.
The Ashland tourism industry hopes the welcome center will drive visitors into the rogue valley.
“A welcome center certainly invites people off I-5 to engage with Southern Oregon, to discover our region, to learn about not only Ashland has to offer but Klamath Falls and Medford and Roseburg,” said Katherine Cato with Travel Ashland.
The entire project is budgeted at 12 million dollars and is expected to be complete early next year.