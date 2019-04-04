Adult life simulations teach teenagers the highs and lows of financial planning

Medford, Ore — 150 middle school students spent the day finding out what it’s like to pay rent, lose a job and be a single parent.
Those are just a few scenarios Hedrick Middle School students went through as part of Junior Achievement’s “Finance Park”.
The interactive simulation had students create a virtual life, complete with jobs, families and debts.
It then challenged them to navigate some of life’s hardest choices.
“Before kids get into high school and have their own job, their own money their own credit cards, talking about staying out of credit trouble early, and the longer you’re saving for retirement, the sooner they start thinking about it the more important it is,” said Program Manager Molly Edison.
The program runs all week long with more than 1000 middle and high school students attending.
