Adults in custody charged in connection with OD’s

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King June 29, 2022

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —Three Jackson County inmates have been charged for distributing fentanyl in jail.

Last week, we told you about two apparent overdoses within Jackson County Jail.

Now, court documents reveal that Sylvia Hutchinson-Hernandez, Jennifer Wilkes, and Sheena Cortez have been charged with drug and contraband felonies.

The charges are tied to their alleged roles in distributing fentanyl to two overdose victims.

One of those victims reportedly had to be placed on a ventilator.

There has been no further update on the health status of the victims.

The sheriff’s office isn’t releasing any details at this time.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Jenna King
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.
Skip to content