Adults in custody charged in connection with OD’s

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —Three Jackson County inmates have been charged for distributing fentanyl in jail.

Last week, we told you about two apparent overdoses within Jackson County Jail.

Now, court documents reveal that Sylvia Hutchinson-Hernandez, Jennifer Wilkes, and Sheena Cortez have been charged with drug and contraband felonies.

The charges are tied to their alleged roles in distributing fentanyl to two overdose victims.

One of those victims reportedly had to be placed on a ventilator.

There has been no further update on the health status of the victims.

The sheriff’s office isn’t releasing any details at this time.