Adventureman passes through Oregon raising money for children hospitals

A real life superhero, making a difference for patients in children hospitals, has crossed the border from Southern Oregon to Northern California.
Jamie McDonald, who also goes by Adventureman is on a cross country run to raise money for children hospitals and those in need. It’s a mission close to his heart.
For the first nine years of his life, McDonald suffered from a rare spinal condition.
“It was a really scary time,” McDonald said.
“Sometimes I couldn’t move my legs and I was just really really sick. And then in a space of a year or two, my symptoms just gradually just disappeared and i got my health,” he said.
Inspired by his own experience and the doctors who helped heal him, McDonald has been on a life long mission of giving back. In April, McDonald began a 6,000+ mile journey from Cape Alava, WA, the most western point in the US, to the most eastern point in Maine.
“For this trip in particular in America, we’re putting donations, every time someone donates, it then feeds back to their local children hospital to help their local sick kids,” McDonald said.
He’s hoping to raise more than 1 million dollars.
This is not his first big heroic money-raising adventure either. In 2012, he decided instead of buying a house to buy a second hand bike. He used the bike to ride from Bangkok, Thailand back to his home in England. He also biked across Canada, and set a world record by biking continuously on a stationary bike for 12 days.
He admits the days are not easy, but they are certainly worth it.
“As tough as it is, everyday, I’ve gotta put myself through like absolute pain. If I can just change one kids life then that’s all that really matters. And that gives me value on why I’m put on this earth,” McDonald said.
You can visit http://www.jamiemcdonald.org to learn about his journey.