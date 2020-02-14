Affordable housing community lottery starts February 24

The Housing Authority of Jackson County is opening a new affordable housing community in Central Point.
Creekside Apartments will open May 1, but the lottery to be considered for an apartment starts February 24 and ends February 27.
To qualify applicants must be at or below 50% of the area median income. The Housing Authority will also do a background check on each applicant.
“The Housing Authorities goal is to provide as much affordable housing as the community needs. And sadly our community needs a lot more affordable housing than we’re able to do,” says Cara Carter, Director of House Programming for The Housing Authority of Jackson County.
There are 2 and 3 bedroom units available anywhere between $600-700 a month.
If you are interested visit the Housing Authority of Jackson County’s website hajc.net
