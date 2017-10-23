Affordable housing for veterans is set to open in December

Medford, Ore. — Local veterans looking for housing now have a new option.
It’s called Victory Place and it’s scheduled to open this December.
Victory Place is a 17-unit affordable housing complex in West Medford funded by a grant to Access.
One local veteran who used to be homeless says the complex isn’t just a new building… it’s a new sign of hope.
“My heart are with these guys. I was a homeless veteran five years ago and I know what it’s like to live on the streets,” Kevin Knapp said.
Kevin Knapp works with Access as a case manager for veterans.
“Right now we are serving about 90 veterans and veteran families,”Knapp said.
Not only is he a veteran himself…
“Spent four years going to like Korea, Guam, the Philippines — training and preparation in case there was a conflict,” Knapp said.
He’s also experienced the housing crisis in Jackson County first-hand.
“Being on the streets is terrible. I mean you know where you’re gonna get food, you know where the food banks are, you know where they’re serving food. But to not know where you’re gonna sleep every night… to not know if you’re gonna get arrested for trespassing because you’re sleeping in the alley or whatever the case may be… it’s a very stressful thing,” Knapp said.
That’s why he’s thrilled to see 17 units going up on North Front Street in Medford.
“So this will be the kitchen right here,” Joe Vollmar said.
Joe Vollmar who is the housing director for Access says the affordable housing complex is meant to house veterans who don’t make more than 60 percent of the area’s median income.
He says the tenants will be offered services to help transition smoothly into society.
“Whether it’s through Access, whether it’s through the VA Rehabilitation Center or other programs that can provide them case management and can provide them services to help them succeed,” Vollmar said.
Knapp is hoping he can use his story to help motivate other homeless veterans in similar situations.
And in the meantime, he’s looking forward to seeing potentially 34 more veterans find homes by the end of the year.
“It’s gonna be like a Christmas present. It will be a Christmas present for every vet that gets in here,” Knapp said.
Applications for Victory Place will be accepted and reviewed on a first-come, first-serve basis starting this Thursday between 3-6 p.m. at the American Legion Hall.