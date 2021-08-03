Home
After 45 years of ownership, Rogue Valley group purchasing historic Jacksonville Inn

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. —The Jacksonville Inn has been purchased by a group of local developers. Laz Ayala, one of the purchasers, says he originally wasn’t interested, but when other business partners got on board, he was all in.

The ADLO group is made up of Ayala, and three other longstanding southern Oregon residents.

Jerry Evans has owned the Jacksonville Inn for the last 45 years. Evans and the group were able to come to terms on a deal this summer. The exact details are not being disclosed at this time, but we’re told the purchase is in escrow.

“Our goal is to maintain that legacy that Jerry has created to give our customers the same level of experience that they have had for the last 40 years,” said Ayala.

Ayala says the inn will be getting a facelift, but no drastic changes will be made at the restaurant.

The group will take over ownership at the end of August.

