After 45 years of ownership, Rogue Valley group purchasing historic Jacksonville Inn

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. —The Jacksonville Inn has been purchased by a group of local developers. Laz Ayala, one of the purchasers, says he originally wasn’t interested, but when other business partners got on board, he was all in.
The ADLO group is made up of Ayala, and three other longstanding southern Oregon residents.
Jerry Evans has owned the Jacksonville Inn for the last 45 years. Evans and the group were able to come to terms on a deal this summer. The exact details are not being disclosed at this time, but we’re told the purchase is in escrow.
“Our goal is to maintain that legacy that Jerry has created to give our customers the same level of experience that they have had for the last 40 years,” said Ayala.
Ayala says the inn will be getting a facelift, but no drastic changes will be made at the restaurant.
The group will take over ownership at the end of August.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.