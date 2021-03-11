After lawsuit; and naming contest, KF donut shop picks new name

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The results are in, the former Holey Donuts Cafe in Klamath Falls has a new name. The winner, Donuts and Burgers.
This comes after the shop was sued over a copyright infringement. Rather than pursuing further in court, the owners held a naming contest.
The owner said the new name was simple and true about their business.
The store also told NBC5 News it had 353 names submitted for its name contest.
The runner-up names are Glazed and Confused, The Donut Hole, and Downtown Donut Cafe. Many names submitted wanted to keep the original ‘holey’ aspect, like Holey Madness and Holey Roley.
