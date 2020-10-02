Home
After years of being closed, a food pantry is re-opening in Cave Junction

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. — Years after closing up, a food pantry in Cave Junction is reopening next week.

The Cave Junction Seventh Day Adventist Church is re-opening it’s food bank on October 6th.
The food pantry will be open from 9 to 11 a.m. every Tuesday.

“[We’re] getting it organized, getting the donations, we’re gonna have free clothing and a little thrift store and eventually, I’d like to have a free lunch,” said food pantry organizer, Patti Delk.

Delk says no proof of income or residency is necessary.
Everyone seeking food will be served.

