Aggravated murder suspect faces judge in Grants Pass

A man charged with aggravated murder makes his first appearance in court Thursday.
Thirty-eight-year-old Stephan Marlatt was arraigned in Josephine County Court Thursday afternoon. He was brought back to the county last week and faces several charges in addition to aggravated murder.
Some of the other charges include burglary and felon in possession of a weapon.
His attorney says the crime allegedly occurred on Riverbanks Road in Grants Pass in August 2018.
