AIFF hosting student filmmakers competition for local youth

ASHLAND, Ore. — The Ashland Independent Film Festival is connecting with youth in the valley by hosting a student filmmakers competition.
The ‘AIFF Student Launch Competition’ allows students to get creative, creating 5-minute mini-films.
Kindergarteners to college-aged students are encouraged to submit a film.
There are 4 categories, with each category winner receiving a $200 cash prize. A new category, Rising from the Ashes, will award the winner a $400 dollar prize.
The deadline is January 15th.
For more information, visit ashlandfilm.org.
