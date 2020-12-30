Home
AIFF hosting student filmmakers competition for local youth

ASHLAND, Ore. — The Ashland Independent Film Festival is connecting with youth in the valley by hosting a student filmmakers competition.

The ‘AIFF Student Launch Competition’ allows students to get creative, creating 5-minute mini-films.

Kindergarteners to college-aged students are encouraged to submit a film.

There are 4 categories, with each category winner receiving a $200 cash prize. A new category, Rising from the Ashes, will award the winner a $400 dollar prize.

The deadline is January 15th.

For more information, visit ashlandfilm.org.

