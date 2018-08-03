Air Filters: What to know and when to replace them

Medford, Ore — With persistent smoke settling into our area, air filters are flying off the shelves. How do you know you’re getting the right filters for your home or car?
Efficiency experts recommend electrostatic air filters that attract smoke particles and keep them trapped until it’s time to change, which is every 3 months, or with persistent smoke as often as once a month.
Smoke particles are less than a micron big, that’s 1/70th the size of a human hair.
“That’s going to go right through your standard filter, you need to look at the label, see what that filter is going to filter before you purchase it, otherwise you’re just throwing away your money,” said Scott Morris with Oregon Energy Green.
Auto experts say a sure sign your cabin air filter needs a change is if the air inside your vehicle starts smelling stale. That means it’s time to switch it out.
