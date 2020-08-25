Air quality advisory extended for southern Oregon

MEDFORD, Ore. — Air quality advisories were extended throughout much of southern Oregon Monday afternoon.
The advisory was in effect for Jackson, Klamath and Lake Counties. Klamath County Public Health said the air quality index was so bad Monday morning it was in the hazardous range.
“Being indoors is one of the best things to do when you are having bad air quality,” said Valeree Lane with Klamath County Public Health, “but there are things you don’t want to do while you’re indoors… burn candles, do the vacuuming.”
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather, you can check current conditions here on kobi5.com. The DEQ expects the advisory to last until at least Wednesday night.
Nicole Costantino is a reporter and weather forecaster for NBC5 News. She comes to us from Phoenix, Arizona where she graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She also received a minor in Meteorology.
Before coming to NBC5 News Nicole was an anchor, weather forecaster and reporter at KAET in Phoenix, AZ. In college, she interned for CBS Evening News in New York City and the NBC4 Investigative Team in Los Angeles.
In her free time, you can find Nicole cheering on her Sun Devils and exploring the Pacific Northwest. Feel free to send story ideas and chocolate chip cookie recipes to her on Facebook (@NicoleCostantino) or Twitter (@NicCostantino).