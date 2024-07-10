Air quality advisory issued for Jackson County due to wildfire smoke

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Tuesday for Jackson County. It’s due to smoke from the Salt Creek Fire.

The DEQ also expects intermittent smoke in the Klamath Falls area that may bring poor air quality in the afternoon and evening hours until at least Thursday evening.

Smoke can irritate the eyes and lungs and worsen some medical conditions. People most at risk include infants and young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and pregnant people.

There are things you can do to protect yourself from the smoke. Stay inside if possible, avoid strenuous outdoor activity, and use indoor ventilation systems or portable air purifiers.

You can find more details on the advisory here.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.