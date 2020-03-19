Air travel slows amidst coronavirus pandemic

Today, we spoke with a man from Klamath Falls who just returned home from a trip to the Caribbean.
Robert Fredericks says he left nearly two weeks ago, before the pandemic blew up.
“I took pre-cautions before I left I had a whole bunch of masks, a whole bunch of sanitizers and wipes, you know, cause I knew it probably wasn’t gonna get any better and sure enough it didn’t,” said Fredericks.
Fredericks says airports across the U.S. he’s traveled through, including Miami and LAX, were much emptier than usual.
Rogue Valley International Airport was also slow, with half of the short term parking left empty.
