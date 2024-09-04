Airport grant approved for expansions at MFR

MEDFORD, Ore. – An airport grant was approved by Jackson County Commissioners during their meeting Wednesday morning.

Rogue Valley International Medford Airport plans to extend a taxiway, build new taxi lanes and build improvements to its storm water facility.

The project is estimated to cost around $4 million. The airport applied for the Critical Oregon Airport Relief Grant and was awarded $127,439 from the State of Oregon’s Department of Aviation.

It used an internal scoring system and deemed MFR’s project as a high priority.

“This funding covers a portion of the northwest development at the Rogue Valley International Medford Airport, including the construction of a new taxiway and taxi lane access to an undeveloped portion of the airport and construction of a storm water facility,” said Shannon Bell, Sr. Deputy County Administrator, Jackson County, “staff does recommend approval of this order.”

The grant is worth 3.12% of the costs of the project, and the county is responsible for an additional 3.13% to match it.

