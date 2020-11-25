Home
Airport in Medford prepares for holiday season

MEDFORD, Ore.– Holiday travel is expected to boost what has been a slow year for many airports.
Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport says it is expecting a busy holiday season.
A traveler we spoke with said going home for the holidays is worth the risk.
“I’m a little worried but I think I’ll be ok. I’m getting tested when I get back home getting tested when I come back here I’m still getting to see my family so its ok,” said Morgan Johnson.
The airport tells us overall travel is down 49% in comparison to this time last year.
When it comes to filling airplanes during the pandemic MFR says it’s the second most successful airport in the Pacific Northwest.

