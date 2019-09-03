Home
Alba, Italy students arrive in Medford

Alba, Italy students arrive in Medford

Local News Top Stories , , , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — More than a dozen exchange students arrived in Medford for a special visit Sunday night.

The group of 26 high school students is from Alba, Italy, Medford’s sister city.

For the next two weeks, they’ll be hosted by local families and see some of southern Oregon’s best sites, including Crater Lake. It’s part of the biennial student cultural exchange between the sister cities.

“Just different ideas and to experience the world in a new way,” said Kim Wisnovsky, co-chair of the Medford-Alba Sister City Exchange, “and it opens and broadens people’s horizons since there’s not just Medford, Oregon, there’s a whole world out there.”

The group flew in late Sunday night and got together for a barbecue in Jacksonville today. The non-profit sister city exchange has been sending groups of students between Medford and Alba since 1985.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »